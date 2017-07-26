Appeal for witnesses following ABH in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses or information following an incident of aggravated bodily harm in Milton Keynes.

Between approximately 1pm and 1.30pm on Monday, July 17, a 15-year-old girl was assaulted by a boy on Kirkwood Grove in Medbourne.

He then took some of her belongings to an underpass on Brewster Close.

The victim followed the boy to the underpass. He then further assaulted her and pushed her head to the ground whilst verbally threatening her, before running off.

The victim sustained bruising and injuries to her face and jaw.

The victim and the offender are believed to be known to each other and investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed either of the incidents.

If you have any information, call PC Nick Timms from Milton Keynes Investigation Hub on 101, quoting incident reference 43170211852.