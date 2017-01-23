Appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Bletchley.

At around 9.45pm on Friday, January 13, two men entered an address on Western Road and assaulted the two people in the property.

The offenders then stole gold jewellery from the property before leaving the scene. It’s believed that the offenders left on foot and a nearby vehicle was heard driving off shortly afterwards.

One of the occupants, a man, sustained bruising and required hospital treatment.

A quantity of jewellery was stolen from the property, including ten large gold rings. One had a boxing glove design on it and others were diamond encrusted. A Nokia mobile phone, a gold chain, a gold chain bracelet and a thick gold rope chain with a whippet design on it were also stolen.

The offenders are described as two white men. The first offender was believed to be in his early twenties, around 6ft 1ins, of a medium build with short dark hair. He was wearing a black jacket, black trousers and a black baseball cap.

The second offender was believed to be larger and taller than the first offender. He was also thought to be in his twenties, and was wearing a black scarf over his face and a jacket.

“This was an extremely frightening incident for the victims and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation, to ensure that the offenders are identified and brought to justice as soon as possible,” said investigating officer PC Thomas Pillar.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence or who may have been offered any of these items for sale.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43170012595.