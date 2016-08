Another death has occurred at controversy-hit Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes.

The Coroner’s Office confimed that police were called to the prison yesterday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.

In June, the Citizen reported that 31-year-old Thomas Morris hanged himself at the prison, after asking for help for depression.

It is the seventh death at Woodhill in 2016.

This latest incident brings the total number of deaths at the prison since 2013 to 15.