CCTV images issued in connection with burglary in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a non-dwelling burglary in Milton Keynes.

At around 1.50am on Wednesday, June 28 an offender broke in to the Café Max food van which was parked in the car park of Wickes, in Winterhill.

A quantity of cash was stolen from a till.

Investigating officer Jamie Crichton said: “I would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV images as he may have important information which could assist my investigation. I’d also like anyone who recognises the person to come forward with any details.

“If anyone witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the burglary, and they haven’t already spoken to police, I would ask that they do so.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170188843’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously