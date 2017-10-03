CCTV images released following a distraction theft in Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV image of a man and a woman who may have information about a distraction theft which occurred in Milton Keynes.

At around 1pm on Wednesday, May 31 this year, the victim was approached as he was getting out of his car, in a communal car park on Flintergill Court, Heelands, by two Romanian women.

They were speaking loudly to each other and after a while they left. The victim then realised his wallet was in a different pocket and two bank cards were missing.

After the theft, £250 was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account from the Santander ATM at Grafton Gate.

Investigating officer PC Konstantinos Proud of Milton Keynes Investigation Hub said: “I am keen to speak to the man and woman in this CCTV image, as they could have information which is vital to our investigation into this incident.

“If anyone recognises them, or may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously on Flintergill Court or at Santander ATM at the time of the incident, to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference ‘43170157711’ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”