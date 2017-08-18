Detailed e-fit issued of man who grabbed nine-year-old girl in Milton Keynes

Police have released an e-fit of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with an assault on a nine-year-old in Bradville earlier this week.

The girl was walking on the playing field on Hume Close, in Bradville when a man grabbed her by the wrist. It is thought he was hiding in a hedgerow.

The incident happened at around 12.35pm on Tuesday. The girl managed to break free from the man and ran off to raise the alarm.

The man is described as a white man in his late teens or early twenties, with dark brown hair which had ginger bits in the middle and was spikey at the back.

He had light blue eyes, a full beard and scabs around his mouth. He was wearing a black and white Adidas tracksuit, a blue Nike t-shirt, and was carrying a black briefcase style bag which had a handle. He had multiple tattoos, including a red, green and black snake on his arm, small diamonds and stars, people’s names on his wrist and a short black tattoo on his neck. He also had multiple piercings in his ears, a silver hoop in his nose and a tongue piercing.

He was in the company of two other males:

A boy, believed to be around 16 years old, of a large build, who had light brown skin, straight brown hair, light green eyes and a black beard.

A white boy, believed to be aged around 16, of a large build, with dark brown eyes and short black hair. He was wearing a light blue or white hooded top which had stripes in the middle, and grey knee length socks.

Investigating officer, detective constable Paul Wilson said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and as part of our enquiries, we have now released an e-fit image of a man we would like to speak to.

“If you recognise the man in the image, or witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area, call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 542 of 15 August 2017.”