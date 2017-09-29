Distraction burglars target elderly woman in Milton Keynes

Police have released an e-fit after a distraction burglary in Southern Way, Wolverton.
At 10:30am last Thursday (September 21) an elderly woman had a quantity of cash stolen while three men offering door to door gardening services visited her property to carry out gardening work.
The group was made up of a man in his fifties accompanied by two younger men.
The man in the e-fit is white, approximately 50 years of age, 5ft 9ins, of a big build with a large stomach.
He has short greyish thinning hair and was wearing grey trousers, a greyish T-shirt and a grey coat.
The second man is white, in his twenties, thin with dark bushy hair. There is no description of the third man. All three men were travelling in a medium sized dark coloured van.
Investigating officer detective constable Mark Burgess said: “If you recognise the man in the image or have any information to help with the investigation please ring our non-emergency contact number 101 quoting reference 43170280315.
“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 - no personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.
