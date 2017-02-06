Do you know these men? CCTV images released after assault in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images in an appeal for information following an assault in Milton Keynes.

At around 6.40pm on Saturday (February 4), four men entered the Morrisons store in Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, picking up alcohol and leaving without paying.

When a security guard intervened, one of the offenders dragged him to the ground and sprayed him in the eyes with a substance believed to have been Deep Heat. The victim suffered minor injuries to his back and eyes and is currently being treated at Milton Keynes hospital.

The offenders then left the scene with the alcohol in a silver Vauxhall Meriva (partial registration KL55).

Officers would like to speak to the men in the three CCTV images as they believe they may have vital information for the police investigation.

If you have any information, or recognise the men in the images, contact the Thames Valley Police Enquiry Centre on 101.