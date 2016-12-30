Do you recognise this man? E-fit issued after elderly couple are robbed in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police have released an E-Fit image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Milton Keynes.

At around 3.40pm on Wednesday December 21, the two victims a 72-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man, were walking across a bridge over Grafton Street between Bradwell and Heelands, when a man they did not know pushed them to the ground from behind.

He stole the woman’s black Radley handbag which contained a purse, cash, bank cards and a mobile phone, before running away in the direction of Heelands.

The offender was chased by another woman who witnessed the incident and who last saw him in Translands Brigg.

Both victims sustained injuries which required hospital treatment and have since been discharged.

The offender is described as white, aged in his mid twenties, 5ft 5ins to 5ft 6ins, with brown hair. He was wearing blue ripped jeans, a black hooded top and a grey top underneath the hooded top.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened who has not already spoken to police or anyone who recognises the person shown in the E-Fit image,” said investigating officer PC Jacqueline Baverstock.

“I would like to thank the woman for her help and the assistance she provided to the victims following the robbery.

“I would also like to thank the local community who have donated money to the victims to replace what was stolen.”

Anyone with any information about the incident or who recognises the person depicted in the E-Fit image should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.