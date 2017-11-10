E-fit released following attempted robbery in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has released an e-fit image after an attempted robbery near Oakridge Park.

The incident took place between 2.15pm and 2.30pm on Monday, October 2.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was walking from ASDA at Oakridge Park to Stantonbury via Railway walk, when he was threatened by a man with a pair of kitchen scissors, who demanded money.

The offender subsequently ran off towards the roundabout then back to the wooded area by the traffic lights next to ASDA where he again interacted with the victim who had continued walking.

The victim and offender were on opposite sides of Saxon Street next to the traffic lights, but then offender ran across the roundabout and out of sight.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

The man is white, between 35 and 45 years old, short dark hair, no facial hair with a slim build. He was wearing a black Adidas hoodie, possibly with white stripes, a white t-shirt with a pattern, possibly containing blue. He was also wearing grey jogging bottoms. He may have been wearing light coloured trainers.

Investigating officer Alan Donoghue said “If you recognise the man in the e-fit image or have any information that could help our investigation, please contact our non-emergency telephone number 101, quoting reference 43170291909.”