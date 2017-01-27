Family pay tribute to Suran Sivananthan found dead in Milton Keynes last weekend

The family of a Milton Keynes man whose body was found have been paying paid tribute.

The body of Suren Sivananthan, from Canada, was found in St Leger Drive, Great Linford on Saturday.

In a statement, the family said:

“Suren was thoughtful, caring, and very hardworking. He was someone that valued the relationship with his family and friends. You could always count on Suren to be there for you when you most needed someone.

“Laughing came naturally to him and he knew how to bring joy to someone even during the most difficult time. He was always making jokes and definitely the life of a party.

“Suren was very athletic and enjoyed playing various sports, some of which include cricket, volleyball, basketball, etc.

“Suren was very humble, he had taken the initiative to fundraise money for the people that were in dire need of support during the tsunami in Sri Lanka.

W“e want to treasure the memory we have of him and want people to know what he was like as a person. We as his family and friends know the real him.”