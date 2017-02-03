Four more arrested in connection with murder investigation in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit has arrested a further four people in connection with a murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

Two 36-year-old men, a 30 year-old-man and a 32-year-old man, all from Milton Keynes, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The charges are in connection with an incident in St Leger Drive, Great Linford, between late on Friday, January 20 and around 4am on Saturday, January 21 in which attending officers located the body of a deceased man.

The man was formally identified as 32-year-old Suren Sivananthan from Canada.

The men arrested have been bailed until March 28, 2017.