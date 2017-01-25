Fourth man charged with murder in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has charged a further man in connection with a murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

Prashanth Thevarasa, aged 23, of Farrier place, Downs Barn, Milton Keynes, was charged yesterday (Tuesday, January 24)) with one count of murder.

The charge is in connection with an incident in St Leger Drive, Great Linford, between late on Friday and around 4am on Saturday in which attending officers located the body of 32-year-old Suren Sivananthan, who was deceased.

Thevarasa was remanded in custody and will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).