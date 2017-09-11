Lorry driver in court accused of causing death of eight in M1 minibus crash near Milton Keynes

A second lorry driver appeared in court today (September 11) accused of causing death by dangerous driving after eight people on a minibus were killed on the M1 at Newport Pagnell.

David Wagstaff, aged 53, of Derwent Street, Stoke-on-Trent, is charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was bailed after appearing before Milton Keynes magistrates. He will next be before Aylesbury Crown Court on September 26.

At an earlier hearing, Polish lorry driver Ryszard Masierak, aged 31, was remanded in custody, also charged with causing the death of the eight people by dangerous driving.

In addition, Mr Masierak of Barnards Close, Evesham, Worcestershire, is accused of four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit.

He is also due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on September 26.

Last Tuesday inquests were opened into the deaths of the six men and two women, who were from Indian families. They were travelling in a minibus from Nottingham that was involved a crash with the two lorries at 3.15 in the morning on Saturday August 26 on the southbound carriageway close to junction 14 at Newport Pagnell.

Four other people who were in the minibus remain in hospital. A man in his 30s is in a critical condition. A four-year-old girl, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s remain in a serious but stable condition.

Those who died were:

Cyriac Joseph, 52, a father-of-two, who was the minibus driver and owner who lived in Nottingham.

Panneerselvam Annamalai, 63 and Subramaniyan Arachelvan, 58.

The two women who died were: Tamilmani Arachelvan, 50 and Lavanyalakshmi Seetharaman, 32.

Three IT workers with Wipro, a Nottingham-based company: Rishi Rajeev Kumar, 27, Vivek Bhaskaran, 26, Karthikeyan Pugalur Ramasubramanian, 33.

Their colleague Mano Ranjan Panneerselvam was named as the man who was critically injured.

Those who died were Catholics from the Malayali community from Kerala in southern India. There are 180 to 200 Malayali families in Nottingham.