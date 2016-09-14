Man arrested in connection with murder investigation in Milton Keynes

Police have arrested a man in connection with a murder investigation launched yesterday following the death of a man in Milton Keynes.

Officers were called at 5.12am by the ambulance service following reports that a man had been shot in Osprey Close, Eaglestone. Sadly he later died.

Last night officers arrested a 33-year-old local man on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident. He is currently in custody.

Neighbours described their shock following the incident at a property believed to be occupied by two brothers.

One shocked resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I’ve lived around here all my life and I can’t believe this has happened. It’s such a quiet, nice area.”

A taxi driver, who often works in Eaglestone, said: “I can’t believe that has happened - what is happening to the world? That just doesn’t happen here.”

The property where the man was fatally wounded remains under police guard as forensic teams carry out further investigations.

Senior investigating officer Mike Lynch, said: “We are in the process of investigating the incident and a murder investigation has been launched.

“Members of the public might see an increased number of officers in the area while investigations into this incident take place.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101.