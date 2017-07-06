Man charged with careless driving after collision in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged with careless driving by police after a car seriously injured a pedestrian in a collision.
The collision happened in Crossley Drive, Magna Park, at about 6.10am on January 2 this year when a silver Lexus car collided with a 32-year-old man.
The victim suffered serious injuries to his head and legs.
Benedict Adewale Charles-Adodo, aged 48, of Cherston Road, Loughton, Essex, has been charged with one count of careless driving.
He is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on August 1.
