Man charged with careless driving after collision in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged with careless driving by police after a car seriously injured a pedestrian in a collision.

The collision happened in Crossley Drive, Magna Park, at about 6.10am on January 2 this year when a silver Lexus car collided with a 32-year-old man.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his head and legs.

Benedict Adewale Charles-Adodo, aged 48, of Cherston Road, Loughton, Essex, has been charged with one count of careless driving.

He is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on August 1.