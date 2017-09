A man has been charged with possession of a knife in Milton Keynes.

Peter Hughes, aged 58 of Wastel, Beanhill, Milton Keynes was charged on Wednesday with possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

It is in connection with an incident at around 5.20pm on Tuesday on Farthing Grove in Netherfield.

Hughes will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on October 5.