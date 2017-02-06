Man charged with racially aggravated assault in Bletchley

A man has been charged with a number of offences including assault, racially/religiously aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer in Bletchley.

David Gallacher, aged 37, of no fixed abode was charged on Wednesday with one count of assault causing ABH, one count of assault by beating, two counts of racially/religiously aggravated assault and three counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of his/her duty.

The charges relate to two incidents. The first was on Saturday, August 6 2016, when two victims, a 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were assaulted and racially abused by a man near the Co-op on Water Eaton Road, Bletchley.

The second incident relates to an incident on September 14, 2016 in Larch Grove, Bletchley, when three police officers were assaulted as they arrested a man.

Gallacher has been bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on March 14.