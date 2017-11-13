Man jailed for drugs offences in Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced to five years’ three months imprisonment for drugs offences.

Kenneth Ifefo-Elambo, aged 29 had pleaded guilty at the same court to one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and to one count of possession with intent to supply heroin.

For each of these convictions Ifefo-Elambo was given 45 month custodial sentences to run concurrently.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis at his sentencing on 30 October 2017, but no further sentence was given for this offence.

Additionally Ifefo-Elambo was given a further 18 months’ imprisonment for a previous suspended sentence for possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, which he breached.

On September 21 2017 officers attended a property on Towan Avenue in Fishermead, and arrested Ifefo-Elambo as he was wanted for failing to appear.

He resisted arrest and assaulted two officers, grazing one to his face.

At Milton Keynes custody a search revealed that Ifefo-Elambo was in possession of 49 wraps of heroin, 28 wraps of cocaine and seven grams of cannabis.

Ifefo-Elambo was charged with the drugs offences and the assault of two officers.

Investigating officer, detective constable Steven King said: “This is a very good result and I hope goes to show the residents of Milton Keynes that Thames Valley Police and the Crown Prosecution Service are doing everything we can in order to stop the supply of controlled drugs, protect the vulnerable people that they harm and ensure that people think twice about supplying in this area.

“I would like to thank everyone who assisted in this case ensuring that we achieved the right outcome.

“Thames Valley Police are committed to tackling those who are thought to be dealing drugs as part of our ongoing campaign Stronghold which aims to work in partnership to tackle serious and organised crime.”

