Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Milton Keynes

A man was stabbed during a violent mugging in Milton Keynes yesterday morning.

The incident took place yesterday between about 12.30am and 1am on the V8 Marlborough Street at the junction with Peartree Bridge.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was walking along Marlborough Street in the direction of Netherfield.

He was approached by two men and after some brief words were exchanged, he was stabbed in the chest and arm, and his mobile phone was stolen.

The victim sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

One of the offenders was a white man, and the other was a black man.

Investigating officer PC Steven King said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information which they think could help our investigation.

“If you have any details relating to this incident, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”