Man sentenced to three years for burglary, therft and drug offences in Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced for burglary, theft and drug offences in Milton Keynes.

Liam Dodson, aged 29 of no fixed address, appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court at the end of September.

The offences, which all took place this year, were:

Seven burglary dwelling and thefts which took place in Milton Keynes between April 9 and June 26, in which various items were stolen.

One offence of possession of a controlled drug - Class B cannabis on July 6.

Two counts of shoplifting in Milton Keynes on April 19 and May 19, where groceries and a mobile phone were stolen.

One attempted burglary of a property in Milton Keynes on June.26

A further nine burglary offences were taken into consideration.

At the hearing, Dodson pleaded guilty to all of the offences and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Following the sentencing, PC Karen Waters said: “This investigation was a team effort involving detectives from the investigation hub and the Burglary Management Unit based at Milton Keynes.

“Thanks to a thorough investigation, he was arrested, charged and brought before the courts.

“Burglary can be an incredibly intrusive and disturbing crime which leaves victims feeling violated and distressed, regardless of whether anything was stolen or not. I hope this sentence highlights how seriously we have investigated these offences to ensure that Dodson was brought to justice for his actions.”