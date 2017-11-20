Milton Keynes man charged with attempted murder after woman sustains life-threatening injuries

A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which a woman sustained life-threatening injuries in Bletchley.

Raymond James Bowen, 23, of Daniels Welch, Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes, was charged on Saturday (Nov 18) with one count of attempted murder, one count of arson with intent to endanger life and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges are in connection with a fire at a property in Somerset Close at around 2.30am on Friday.

One of the victims, a woman aged in her 20s, sustained burns injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The arson with intent to endanger life and assault occasioning ABH charges are in connection with another victim, also aged in her 20s, who sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Bowen was remanded in custody and appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where he was further remanded to appear at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (Nov 21).