Milton Keynes man charged with drugs and firearms offences

A man has been charged a man with drugs and firearms offences in Milton Keynes.

A warrant was executed under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Towan Avenue, Fishermead, last Wednesday, as part of the Stronghold campaign to combat organised crime.

Jake Herron, aged 26, of Towan Avenue, was arrested at the address and later charged with one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, cocaine, one count of possession with intent to supply a class B drug, cannabis, and one count of possession of a firearm, namely CS Gas.

Herron appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (7/9) and was remanded to appear at Aylesbury Crown court on 9 October.