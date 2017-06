A man has been charged with drugs offences following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Kane Turner, aged 21, of Arnos Grove, Milton Keynes, was charged yesterday (Sunday) with one count of possession with intent to supply heroin and one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The charges are in connection with a warrant carried out by officers on Saturday in Buckingham Road, Bicester.

Turner has been remanded in custody to appear at Banbury Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).