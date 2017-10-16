Milton Keynes man sentenced for drugs and firearms offences

A man has been sentenced to a total of three years’ and five months’ imprisonment following drugs and firearms offences.

Jake Herron, aged 26, of Towan Avenue in Fishermead was convicted and sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court last Monday.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A (cocaine), possession with intent to Supply Class B (Cannabis) and possession of a section 5 firearm (CS Gas) on the same day.

On September 6, officers carried out a section 23 misuse of drugs warrant at Herron’s address, where they found him in possession of cocaine and cannabis with a combined estimated street value of approximately £4500.

A canister of CS gas, which is a section 5 firearm, was also found in a bag along with £1700 cash. All were seized.

Investigating officer DC Sarah Clement said: “This is a great result, and indicative of the robust approach under the Stronghold campaign into the pursuit and prevention of Organised Crime gangs and the commitment to protecting the communities in our region.

“The sentence imposed by the courts demonstrates the zero tolerance approach which is taken to anyone thinking of possessing these items.”

“It is also important to add that the judge has ordered that the seized money will be forfeited and donated to the Wycombe MIND charity. Thames Valley Police are committed to tackling those who are thought to be dealing drugs as part of our ongoing campaign Stronghold which aims to work in partnership to tackle serious and organised crime.”