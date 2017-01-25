Milton Keynes man wanted over assault on paramedic and police officers

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information to trace a wanted man who assaulted a paramedic and police officers in Milton Keynes.

Sonny Miah, aged 26, of Rochfords, Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes, was found guilty of assault charges in his absence at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 18 January and is now wanted.

Miah was charged with two counts of assaulting a constable in the lawful execution of his duties and one count of assault by beating.

In the early hours of November 15, 2015 in Milton Keynes, Miah assaulted a paramedic by punching her in the leg and spitting on her.

He then bit a police officer’s hand before punching and spitting on another police officer.

Miah was arrested on the same day and charged on 12 April 2016.

“We are pleased that Miah was found guilty of these offences in his absence, but we are now urging the public to come forward with information to locate Miah so he can be sentenced for his crimes,” said Det Con Lisa-Marie Flitte.

“Miah has demonstrated his violence by assaulting a paramedic and two police officers, therefore if you see him please do not approach him, instead call 999 so police officers can attend the scene.

“Miah is white with olive skin, about 5ft 6ins, of medium build, with dark hair which is short and cropped.

“He is from Milton Keynes and has links across the town.”