Milton Keynes police officer arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and harassment

A Thames Valley Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and harassment.
A 46-year-old man from Milton Keynes, who is of Superintendent rank and is currently suspended from duty, was arrested by the force yesterday, September 25, in connection with forthcoming police gross misconduct proceedings.
He has been released under investigation from police custody.
