Operation Darknight launches to target winter burglaries in Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes are engaged on a three month winter burglary operation to combat dwelling burglaries and target offenders during the darker winter months.

Operation Darknight has run four times in recent years in Milton Keynes and has helped to significantly reduce the numbers of dwelling burglaries over the winter period. During the operation the Milton Keynes Neighbourhood teams are running crime prevention activities on estates offering general crime prevention advice and SmartWater; an international crime prevention company with a track record for deterring criminal activity.

Residents are advised that, with the clocks having gone back, now is an important time to check that your home is not vulnerable to burglary.

Detective Inspector Mark Lacey said: “If you choose to commit burglaries or handle stolen goods this winter you can expect to spend time behind bars.”

“We are working closely with our partners, Safer MK, to make sure residents remain safe and do not become victims of burglary during the upcoming winter period. We are working hard to reduce dwelling burglaries and to stop the criminals who commit them.

“If you have any concerns, or just want some crime prevention advice and information, feel free to approach your local neighbourhood officers who will be able to assist you.

“Finally, I would urge residents to get in touch with any information they may have in relation to criminal activity occurring in their neighbourhood. We require the help of the public and will treat any information with the strictest of confidentiality.”

For regular updates on crime and disorder in your area you can sign up to Thames Valley Alert, and you can call the non-emergency number 101 and ask to speak to a Crime Reduction Advisor.

If you don’t want to speak directly to the police you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or on 0800 555 111.

Other stories from the MK Citizen:

Prime Minister praises Milton Keynes on its 50th anniversary