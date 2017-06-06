Police appeal after 90 year old woman is targeted in Milton Keynes snatch theft

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following a snatch theft in Milton Keynes.

At around 5.40pm on Saturday (Jun 3), the offender attended the home of the victim, a 90-year-old woman, in Cowdray Close, Woolstone, and stated that he had cleaned her windows the previous day.

The victim does have a window cleaner but realised that the offender was not him, although she did believe that he may have been sent by her window cleaner.

The offender asked for payment of £10 but, when the victim stated that she only had £20, the offender said that if the victim handed the £20 note he would bring her back some change.

The victim refused to give him the money, as she believed that he would not return, but the offender then snatched the note and ran off.

The offender is white, in his mid twenties, around 5ft 6ins-5ft 8ins, skinny and with fairly long brown hair.

Investigating officer PC Mathew Waters said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the theft, or who recognises the offender from the description provided, to contact police on 101.”