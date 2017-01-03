Police appeal after woman is sexually assaulted on a bus near Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault which occurred yesterday (Monday, January 2) in Newport Pagnell.

The incident took place on the M1 northbound, about seven miles from Newport Pagnell Services at about 11am.

The victim, a woman, was a passenger on a coach travelling from Victoria Coach Station, London to Leeds via Manchester.

She was sitting next to a man whom she did not know. While the victim was asleep, the man sexually assaulted her.

This caused her to wake up and alert the driver, who stopped the coach at Newport Pagnell Services.

“This was a nasty and distressing assault on a total stranger which has taken place in public on a packed coach in broad daylight,” investigating officer PC Malcolm Gorton, based at Milton Keynes police station.

“I would ask anyone who saw the incident, or who has any information which could relate to it, to contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.