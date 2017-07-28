Police appeal for information after large amount of currency is stolen in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Milton Keynes earlier this week.

On Tuesday (July 25) between 8.30pm and 9.30pm, a number of unknown offenders gained entry to the business premises at Aroma Trading, Quatro Park.

A large amount of British and foreign currency, which has never been in circulation, were stolen.

Investigating officer, detective constable Samantha Reynolds said, “We are appealing to anyone who has any information about this burglary to get in touch.”

“In particular, we would like to speak to anyone that comes into contact with foreign currency in suspicious circumstances, and where the notes appear to be brand new.”

“We are asking anyone who may have any details relating to this incident to please contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 with any information.”

Thames Valley Police advises businesses to invest in a good quality safe and fix it to something secure and to make sure all windows, doors and panic escape bars are locked overnight.

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference ‘43170220456’, or contact Crimestoppers.