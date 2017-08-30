Police appeal for witnesses after a robbery in Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes are appealing for witnesses following robbery in Jonathans Coffee Hall.

At around 10pm on Monday (August 28) a man in his early twenties was walking along Jonathans Coffee Hall near the junction with Lloyds, when he was approached by a group of six white male youths.

The offenders threatened him with knives and demanded that he hand over cash. He handed over the cash and ran away.

The victim was uninjured during the incident but feared that he would be injured by the men.

The offenders are six white males around 16 to 17-years old, and they were wearing face coverings.

Investigating officer, detective sergeant Andy Pearce said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this robbery to come forward”.

“We would ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 43170255812”.