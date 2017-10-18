Police appeal for witnesses following arson incidents in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following four incidents of arson on the Lakes Estate in Bletchley. The incidents are believed to be linked as they have all taken place within the space of 24 hours.

On Sunday at 7.23pm leaves were reported to be on fire at Serpentine Court.

On Monday at 6pm bushes were reported to be on fire opposite the shops at Serpentine Court. Then at 6.05pm a further call was made reporting a tree alight on Garrowmore Grove.

Emergency services then responded to another call at 7.21pm regarding a mattress that was on fire near to the play equipment on Windermere Drive.

There have been no injuries reported in connection with these incidents.

Neighbourhood policing inspector, Michael Morland, said: “I would like to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information about these incidents to call the police non-emergency number on 101. An officer from the Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Policing Team South will then make contact with you. In an emergency, when a crime is in progress or there is an immediate threat to life, please dial 999.

“We are working alongside our partners including Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue and Milton Keynes Council to remove any obvious items that could pose a fire risk in an attempt to reduce anymore fires from happening. Additional patrols are also being put in place in and around the estate during the evenings to help identify any suspicious activity.

“This type of behaviour can have serious consequences, but thankfully, no wide spread damage occurred and there was no risk to life on these occasions.”