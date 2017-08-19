Police issue appeal after man tries to pull woman into his car in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious incident in Milton Keynes.

At around 3.15pm on last Friday (August 11) an 18-year-old woman was in the Local Centre car park in Tower Drive, Neath Hill.

She was approached by a man she didn’t know in the Co-op store. He then left the shop.

Shortly afterwards he approached her in the car park and asked her to get in the car.

He then grabbed her arm and tried to pull her in to his car before she left the area.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The offender is black, in his late thirties to early forties, taller than 6ft, skinny, with a slim long face. He was wearing dark jeans, a dark blue and pale blue striped long-sleeved top and black trainers.

He had a blue older-style Toyota Yaris which had the nearside front hub cap and offside rear hub cap missing.

Investigating officer detective constable Hollie Cromarty said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, which was obviously distressing for the victim, or who saw anyone matching the description of the offender or vehicle in the area at around the time.

“Detectives are investigating this incident, which is not being linked to any others, and anyone who has any information is encouraged to come forward to speak to police. Anyone who has any concerns or wishes to raise any issues can approach and speak to officers patrolling the area or call the neighbourhood team on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170238486’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.