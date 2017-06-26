Police issue e-fit after woman sexually assaulted in Milton Keynes

Police have released an e-fit after a woman was sexually assaulted in MK.

The incident took place on June 13 at about 1.45pm on the redway near to Milton Keynes University Hospital, running parallel to the V8 Marlborough Street.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman, was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately.

The offender is a white man, aged in his late 30s. He was of an average build and height and had short dark hair.

He was wearing a light grey hooded top and blue jeans, and is believed to be Eastern European.

Designated Investigating Officer Dan Nuttall said: “I would like to speak to anyone who recognises this man, or who has any information about him

“I would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any details about it which could help our investigation.

“If you have any information, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170172285’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.