Police release CCTV images following reports of a rape in Milton Keynes

CCTV images have been released following a report of a rape in Milton Keynes.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was raped in bushes near an information kiosk near The Point about 4.30am on Sunday, June 18,this year.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Phil Turner-Robson of Force CID based Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “We are urging the man in these images or anyone who knows him to come forward as we believe he may have vital information about the offence.

“If you have any information please call 101 or visit your nearest police station and quote reference number 43170177484.

“If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to the police then you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

“Our main priority is the victim and she has been supported throughout the process to ensure she gets all the help and support she needs.

“I would like to reassure the public that we are conducting a thorough investigation into the offence, including progressing forensic opportunities, taking witness statements and obtaining and reviewing CCTV.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.