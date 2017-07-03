Police seek witnesses to incident in child play park in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to an incident in a children’s play park in Milton Keynes.

Sometime between 3.30pm and 4pm on 22 June at a playpark near Boycott Avenue on the Oldbrook estate, a woman was with her two children when a man was seen to approach one of her children, a three-year-old girl, and pick her up.

The mother immediately screamed at the man, he put down the child and ran off.

The man is described as white, aged 20 to 25 years old and of skinny build. He had short, curly blonde hair and was wearing a black/white shirt and jeans.

Investigating officer, detective constable Kim McHugh said: “This was obviously a worrying incident for the mother, however we must stress that this kind of incident is extremely rare.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in, or near to the playpark at the same time and may recall the incident, along with any footage from that time, including,for example, mobile phone footage. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 43170192876.

“We are increasing our presence in the area and so we would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers.”