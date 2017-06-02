Police ‘will not tolerate’ hate crime in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police have publically announced that hate crime in the MK area is increasing.

From the ‘TVP Milton Keynes’ Twitter page, the police force expressed concern in the number of recent racially motivated incidents, it also said this hate crime ‘will not be tolerated’.

On May 26, the police force tweeted from the localised MK Twitter: “A number of racist incidents tonight, shocking comments directed at the Muslim population. We won’t tolerate hate crime. Report on 101/999.”

Earlier this week, the police released information about two racist incidents in Bletchley and the Westcroft area.

Both of the incidents included racially motivated verbal abuse and threatening behaviour.

The details are as follows:

A man has been charged in connection with a racially aggravated incident in Milton Keynes.

Taryn Halsall, 21, was charged on Monday with racially/religiously aggravated harassment by words and use threatening behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

It is in connection with an incident in the car park of Westcroft District Centre at 3.20pm on Sunday. He was arrested on the same day.

He will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on June 27.

In addition to this incident, a man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence in Bletchley.

At around 7.30pm on Thursday, a man approached four women in Leon Recreation Ground and made racist comments towards them.

He then left the area.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Michael Morland of Milton Keynes LPA said: “This incident took place at a busy time of day and it was witnessed by numerous members of the public.

“If anyone witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police, please call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident reference 43170152302.

“We will not tolerate this type of crime within our communities – these offences hurt and can be confusing and frightening for the victims involved. By reporting an incident if it happens to you, you may be able to prevent it from happening to someone else.

“To do this, you can call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”