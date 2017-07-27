Robbery at Beaverbrooks jewellers in Milton Keynes

Beaverbrooks jewellers in centre:mk was targeted by robbers overnight and a quantity of watches stolen.

In a statement, centre:mk said: “We can confirm in the early hours of this morning, while the centre was closed, there was an incident at Beaverbrooks. The centre advised Thames Valley Police immediately who were onsite within minutes and have arrested four people. The centre is open and trading as normal.”

A scene watch is in place at the store and investigations are continuing.

Four men – a 26-year-old from Northampton, a 24-year-old from Milton Keynes, and two men aged 23 and 38 of no fixed abode were arrested on suspicion of burglary and are currently in police custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.