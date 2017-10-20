Three jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Milton Keynes

Three men from London have been jailed for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin in Milton Keynes.

Frederick Willie, aged 18, from Newnham Newham and Mohammed Gbla, 30, and Michael Julien, 18, both from Southwark were all found guilty of conspiring to supply class A drugs (cocaine and heroin) by a unanimous jury at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Following Tuesday’s trial the presiding judge, Judge Sheridan, ordered that the seized money be forfeited and donated to a local Aylesbury charity Inspire All.

Frederick Willie was sentenced to a total of six years. Mohammed Gbla and Michael Julien both received five and a half years.

On June 9, officers executed a warrant at North Tenth Street, Central Milton Keynes and found the defendants. They also found 120 individual wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in the bathroom along with £230, six mobile phones and other paraphernalia spread around the flat. All the defendants were interviewed and denied the offence.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven King said: “This is a great result and I hope goes to show the residents of Milton Keynes that we are doing everything we can in order to stop the supply of controlled drugs, protect the vulnerable people that they harm and ensure that people think twice about supplying in this area. I would like to thank everyone who assisted in this case ensuring that we achieved the right outcome.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling those who are thought to be dealing drugs as part of our ongoing campaign Stronghold which aims to work in partnership to tackle serious and organised crime.”