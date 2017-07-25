Two men charged in connection with class A drug offences in Milton Keynes

Have your say

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, two men have been charged in connection with a drugs warrant in Milton Keynes.

Junior Matias Barbosa, aged 21 and Christian Harris, aged 25 from London, were both charged on Friday, July 14 with Possession with Intent to Supply Class A – Crack Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Supply Class A – Heroin.

The charges are in connection with a warrant at a property on North Seventh Street, Milton Keynes on Thursday, July 13.

Both men appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court and have been remanded in custody.

They will next appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on August 7.