Two men stabbed in Matalan car park, police confirm

Police have confirmed that two men in their 20s were stabbed in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called at 12.20am to the Matalan car park on Watling Street, Bletchley, following the reports two men had been stabbed.

The two men sustained facial injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance, but have since been discharged.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “A scene guard is currently in place in the car park however no arrests have yet been made.

“Officers are conducting local reassurance patrols. If anyone witnessed the offence or has any information, please call 101 or visit their nearest police station, and quoting URN 19 of 16 June 2017.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”