‘Unsafe’ taxis removed from our roads during police operation across Aylesbury, Buckingham and MK

A police operation targeting taxis stopped 18 vehicles across Buckinghamshire last month.

The operation took place in Aylesbury, Buckingham, Bletchley and Milton Keynes and saw taxis checked for defects by the Roads Safety Officer and to ensure they had the correct driving licence and insurance.

Seventeen private hire vehicles and one Hackney Carriage were stopped and in one case a shoplifter was detained after getting into the back of a private hire vehicle having stolen £133 worth of meat.

One vehicle was unable to open its boot, and received an immediate suspension notice.

Several vehicles had magnetic door signs which were removed by inspectors.

During the operation, officers dealt with 12 drivers for licensing offences, which included drivers not wearing ID badges, not displaying correct vehicle signage, having damage to the vehicles and failing to have a first aid kit and/or fire extinguisher.

They were given penalty points which are attributed to their licence and given 14 days in which to rectify any defects if they are to avoid further action. Licensed drivers can only have 12 points on their licence before they run the risk of losing it.

Police Constable Liz Johnson said: “This was another successful operation and removed unsafe vehicles from the road.

“I would urge all drivers to check their vehicles on a weekly basis and ensure that they comply with the licensing conditions.”

Lindsey Vallis, AVDC’s group manager for regulatory services said: “The results clearly show that joint operations of this nature with Thames Valley Police are invaluable in ensuring public safety.

“Licence holders must abide by the conditions of their licences or risk further action being taken.

“Operations will continue to take place to ensure that standards improve.”