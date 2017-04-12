UPDATE: Offenders ram raid Metro Bank in Milton Keynes and make off with ATM

In the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) four offenders drove a dumper truck into the front of the Metro Bank on Babbage Gate, Oakgrove, making off with an ATM machine.

They loaded the ATM into a dark coloured 4x4 vehicle, and drove away in the 4x4 and a white VW Golf.

The incident happened at 4.22am, and the offenders were all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Simon Mountain of Local CID, said:“We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has mobile phone footage of the incident to please come forward and get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference ‘116 12/04/17’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.