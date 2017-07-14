Warrants carried out in Milton Keynes to tackle drug offences

Thames Valley Police has carried out a number of warrants to tackle drug dealing in Milton Keynes.

On Tuesday and Wednesday a number of warrants were executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act. One arrest was made.

Detective Inspector Steven Jones said: “Acting in response to intelligence concerning organised crime groups operating in the Milton Keynes area, the Thames Valley Police Serious & Organised Crime Unit have worked in partnership with Milton Keynes Local Police Area.

“We are providing support to the local community through the deployment of neighbourhood officers and PCSOs who will be staffing our ‘stronghold’ van and actively engaging with local residents to ensure there are open lines of reporting for anyone who has concerns about criminal activity in the area.

“This series of warrants demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackling organised criminality within Thames Valley, and keeping our communities safe.

“If anyone wishes to report to us, please speak to one of our neighbourhood officers, call Thames Valley Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.