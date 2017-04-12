WATCH: Offenders ram raid Metro Bank in Milton Keynes and make off with ATM

In the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) four offenders drove a dumper truck into the front of the Metro Bank on Babbage Gate, Oakgrove, making off with an ATM machine, and the dramatic incident was caught on video by nearby residents.

They were woken by a “massive bang” and ran to their bedroom window to see a huge truck smashing repeatedly into the front of the Metro Bank.

Footage shows the vehicle shattering the glass before the offenders started “running around like rats” loading their loot into a waiting 4x4.

They can be heard yelling “get it” and “hurry up, hurry up” before they sped off in the 4x4 and a VW Golf.

One 30-year-old onlooker, said: “It looked like it was planned down to the small details.

“It was like something out of a movie - not something you expect to see in real life.

The incident happened at 4.22am, and the offenders were all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Simon Mountain of local CID, said:“We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has mobile phone footage of the incident to please come forward and get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference ‘116 12/04/17’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.