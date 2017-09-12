Witness appeal after 14-year-old teenager is assaulted in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted in Milton Keynes.

The attack happened around 4pm near Nuneham Grove, Westcroft, on September 7. The victim was assaulted by two others and some of his clothes were taken.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Steven King from Milton Keynes investigation hub said: “We were aware of a video circulating on social media connected to this incident. It showed an injured teenage boy who had had his clothes taken from him and who had been assaulted.

“We want to thank the members of the public who have already come forward to report this incident. Obviously it is very upsetting for the victim, his family and his friends to know that this video is still out there and for their sake we would ask that people of all ages do not share it. There have also been a lot of malicious comments made towards the persons involved in this incident and we are asking people to refrain from making any further due to the upset it is causing the victim and his family.”

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about it is urged to call the investigation team via 101, quoting urn 469 9/9. Or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

> On Sunday, September 9, two boys aged 14 and 15 were arrested in connection with this incident on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm. They have been released under investigation.

