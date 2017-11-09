Crimestoppers offer £5,000 reward to help catch Bletchley arsonists

A reward of up to £5,000 has been offered for information following a series of arson attacks in Bletchley.

The offer comes from Independent charity Crimestoppers after a series of potentially dangerous arson attacks on the Lakes Estate last month. The fires were close to people’s homes and damaged local facilities.

No one was injured in the attacks but there are fears the perpetrator could strike again with more serious consequences.

Crimestoppers hope the reward will prompt people who could help secure a conviction to come forward.

Anyone with information about those who are involved in deliberately starting these fires is urged to speak up by contacting Crimestoppers charity anonymously before someone is injured or even loses their life.

Firefighters have been called out to attend the following incidents:

> Sunday,October 15

· 7.23pm leaves on fire in Serpentine Court

> Monday, October 16

· 6pm bushes on fire opposite shops in Serpentine Court

· 6.05pm tree set alight in Garrowmore Grove

> Tuesday, October 17

· 8.20pm Children’s climbing frame in Windermere Drive set on fire

> Wednesday, October 25

· 10.39am Mattress in children’s play area on fire at Bala Way, Bletchley

· 1.49pm Fire on open ground on Arrow Place, in Bletchley

Annabelle Goodenough, regional manager for Crimestoppers, Bucks, said: “Everyone has a right to feel safe in the community and their own home. Starting fires deliberately is an extremely dangerous thing to do and could threaten lives. It’s also sad that the fires have affected a communal area that’s designed to be used by local children.

“We are now offering a substantial reward for anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously. By contacting our charity on 0800 555 111 or using the non-traceable anonymous online form, you won’t have to speak to the police, and you won’t have to go to court. Just tell us what you know, not who you are.”