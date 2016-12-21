Cubs across the district join historic evening of renewal

A group of cubs in the city joined an historic event when the nation renewed their scouting promise.

The evening of Friday, December 16, marked a huge event in the calendar of scouting and Milton Keynes District were truly proud to be part of this.

The Promise Party was a national celebration to commemorate the official registration date of the Cub Scout section.

With 122 cubs aged between 8 and 10 years, meeting in the theatre of Shenley Brook End School, they renewed their promise at exactly 19.16 hrs to commemorate the beginning of the section.

The promise is made by all members of the scouting movement and the words change slighly as you move through the different scouting sections.

Four cubs were selected at random and were asked to lead the Promise renewal at the front of the theatre.

Jason Raggett, assistant district commissioner for the Milton Keynes Scout District, said: “Their job was probably the most important part of the evening as they needed to ensure that the promise was renewed at exactly 19:16.”

The evening started with some traditional campfire songs and then a huge game of air football which proved a spectacular sight.

Jason added: “Milton Keynes cubs were privileged to have the Buckinghamshire County Commissioner James Palin in attendance as the group celebrated this remarkable event.”

Like all traditional parties there was also cake and party bags for all attendees.