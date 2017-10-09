Curate who is also a GP holds service of healing in Milton Keynes Church

A city GP who became a curate is holding a special healing service at his church.

Dr Rev Sam Muthuveloe has invited health workers from all over MK to take part in a parade at St Mary’s Church in Bletchley on Sunday.

Members of the congregation can be anointed with healing oil and have prayers said for them if they wish.

The service will start at 4pm, said Sam, who still works as a GP at Sovereign Medical Centre on Pennyland.

“I have invited lots of my colleagues in the NHS. As well as the frontline workers, there will be the behind the scenes people who work so hard - people like secretaries, typists and drivers,” he said.

Sam , who comes from Sri Lanka, also runs the city’s Hope Outreach charity, which runs orphanages and schemes to fight poverty in Sri Lanka.